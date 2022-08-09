Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,455 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $1,666,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 13.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 86,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

