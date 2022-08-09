ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,464 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

