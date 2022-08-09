Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after buying an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after buying an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after buying an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after buying an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ED opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

