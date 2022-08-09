Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Continental Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 255,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $9,867,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CLR opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The company’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

