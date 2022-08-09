Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Corteva has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Corteva by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,457,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 537,824 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after acquiring an additional 99,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

