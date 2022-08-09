Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

