Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE COUR opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.30. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Coursera

COUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.