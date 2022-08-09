Credit Suisse Group Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $61.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.2 %

SHAK opened at $52.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 1.60. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 318,266 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

