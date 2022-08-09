CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $48.10 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.