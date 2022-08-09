CX Institutional Acquires New Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,399,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

