CX Institutional Buys 1,050 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 44,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 95,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.62. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

