CX Institutional Buys 3,525 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 382.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

NYSE:GS opened at $334.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

