CX Institutional Buys 630 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Oracle were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,330,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,619,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

