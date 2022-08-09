CX Institutional Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CX Institutional lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $423.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

