CX Institutional Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CX Institutional raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

