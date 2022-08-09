CX Institutional Has $1.58 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

