CX Institutional Has $725,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $85,345,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.34 and a 200 day moving average of $169.66.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

