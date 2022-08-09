CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $302.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.