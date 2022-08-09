CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.06% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

MOO opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $109.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.