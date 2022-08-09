CX Institutional Invests $1.20 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 35.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 208.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

