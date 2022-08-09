CX Institutional Invests $743,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

