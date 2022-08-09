CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,416 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 341,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

