CX Institutional Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 53,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,051 shares of company stock worth $12,503,052. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

