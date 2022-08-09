CX Institutional Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

