CX Institutional Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

