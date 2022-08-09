CX Institutional Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

