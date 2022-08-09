D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in D.R. Horton by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

