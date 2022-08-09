Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

