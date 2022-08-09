DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 207,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $276,605.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,855,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,249.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) by 387.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

