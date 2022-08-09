DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMACGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 207,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $276,605.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,855,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,249.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMACGet Rating) by 387.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

