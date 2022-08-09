Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 305.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 310.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at Diodes

Diodes Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.