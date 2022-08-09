Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after buying an additional 108,196 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $553,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.