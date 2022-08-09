Duke Energy Co. (DUK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 on September 16th

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 1.005 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 69.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

DUK stock opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,826,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,602,000 after acquiring an additional 184,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,250.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 183,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after acquiring an additional 169,982 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

