e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Mandy J. Fields Sells 10,000 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $38.17.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
