Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 9.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Edison International by 35.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Edison International by 7.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

