Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,255 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,459.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,767 shares of company stock worth $9,256,353. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

