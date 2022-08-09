Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $1.28 on Monday. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Insider Transactions at Elevation Oncology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,895,276.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,341,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

