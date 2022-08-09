Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $287.74 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $308.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day moving average of $183.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.