EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,936 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.54.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

EPAM opened at $427.64 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.73.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.