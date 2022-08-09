Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,130 shares of company stock worth $11,368,022. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

