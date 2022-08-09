Euroseas (ESEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 55.24% and a return on equity of 93.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of ESEA opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESEA shares. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Featured Articles

