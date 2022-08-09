Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,435,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,289,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

