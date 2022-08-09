Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,736 shares of company stock worth $182,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

