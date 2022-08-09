Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%.

FRGI stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $203.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.97. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

