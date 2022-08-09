Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.1 %
FRGI stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $203.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.97. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $14.17.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
