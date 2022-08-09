First Foundation Advisors Sells 178 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 613.8% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

