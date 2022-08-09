First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

