FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $286.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.60.

NYSE FLT opened at $227.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,795,000 after acquiring an additional 583,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

