Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,600 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

KMX stock opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

