Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1,057.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $250,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,725,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 779,587 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,358,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,269,000 after acquiring an additional 660,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 483.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 556,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 461,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

