Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

