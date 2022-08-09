Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,709 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 203.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 934,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,854,000 after purchasing an additional 626,050 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 117,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

